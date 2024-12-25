Aries: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that the right actions and positive thoughts today can bring much-needed relief. Opting for conservative investments could help you earn good money. Be cautious when sharing confidential information with your spouse, as it might be unintentionally revealed to others. Minor disagreements could strain your relationship, so try to handle situations with patience. At work, you might receive appreciation for past efforts, and a promotion could be on the horizon based on your performance. Business owners may benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. Rituals, prayers, or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. However, stress caused by marital issues could impact your health. As a remedy, wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain may help improve mutual understanding with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.