Aries: Imagine a bright, beautiful, and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. Be cautious with financial matters today, as losses are possible if you rely on others' advice. If you're taking a risk, make sure it's for something meaningful and worthwhile, especially for your family. Don’t be afraid—missed opportunities may not come again. Today, it’s all about you and your partner, deeply connected while everything else—time, work, money, friends, and family—fades into the background. Your consistent hard work will bring rewarding results. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over social interactions. Love, affection, and joy will define your day, making it perfect for romance with your better half. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to ensure financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.