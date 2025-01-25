Aries: Keep your emotions and impulses in check, as they may disrupt your peace of mind. Holding on to orthodox thinking or outdated ideas could hinder your progress and create unnecessary obstacles. Be mindful of your spending today, as small household expenses might add up and cause mental stress. If you face harsh treatment from your father, try to remain calm and composed—it will help you manage the situation effectively and could work in your favor. In your social circle, someone special might take notice of you if you stay engaged and connected with the group. Consider dedicating your free time to religious or spiritual activities, but avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. For married life, a pleasant dinner and restful sleep are on the cards, bringing peace and harmony. Pursuing hobbies like listening to music, dancing, or gardening can provide you with a sense of fulfillment and joy. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor Chola to the idol of Hanumanji for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.