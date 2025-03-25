Aries: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You might find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Positive changes in your home environment are likely. However, work pressure could lead to mental stress and turbulence. Try to relax in the latter half of the day. Your hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. Be prepared, as your spouse may say something hurtful intentionally, which could upset you for a while. Remedy: Wear white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.