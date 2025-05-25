Aries: Avoid drinking alcohol as it can disturb your sleep and stop you from getting proper rest. If you're worried about money, talk to an elder for advice on how to manage your finances and save better. Your smart and humorous nature will make you stand out at social events. If you feel your partner doesn’t understand you, take some time to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation to express your feelings. You might become part of something important today, which will bring you praise and possibly rewards. It’s also a good day to spend quality time with your partner and share your emotions. Your spouse feels lucky to have you—make the most of this special moment. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can help support a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.