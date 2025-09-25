Aries: A day filled with joy and excitement awaits those stepping out for leisure. Married couples, however, may find their children's education expenses weighing heavily on them. Resolving personal issues through mutual understanding will be crucial—avoid airing such matters publicly to prevent damage to your reputation. Love brings delightful moments today. People associated with art and theatre are likely to come across fresh opportunities to showcase their creativity. For some, sudden travel could turn out to be tiring and stressful. Married life, however, promises one of its most memorable days. Remedy: Begin your morning by seeking blessings from elders through a respectful gesture of touching their feet, and focus on maintaining family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.