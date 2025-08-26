Aries: Your energy levels will remain high today. While expenses may increase, a rise in income will help you manage your bills smoothly. With charm and intelligence, you’ll be able to influence people and get things your way. Keep your relationship as fresh and valuable as something precious. Some colleagues may not openly agree with how you handle key matters, but they may choose to stay silent. If outcomes don’t meet your expectations, it would be wise to review your plans and make necessary adjustments. Avoid indulging in gossip or rumours. Today, the harmony between Venus and Mars favours love and understanding between partners. Remedy: Offer Dhruva (grass blades) at Lord Ganesha’s temple for better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.