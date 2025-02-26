Aries: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Financial needs can arise unexpectedly, so it's wise to plan ahead and start saving as much as possible. A strong understanding with your spouse fosters happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Your charm and confidence may yield positive results today. A senior at work might support you, leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. Some students of this zodiac sign may spend their day watching a movie on a laptop or TV. Meanwhile, take a moment to appreciate your spouse—they might just be the true blessing in your life. Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance the positive effects of Mercury, promoting financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.