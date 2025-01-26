Aries: Your personality will feel as refreshing as a fragrance today. You'll be in the mood to travel and indulge in spending but think twice to avoid regrets later. Children might lend a helping hand with household chores, making tasks lighter. Small acts of kindness and love can make your day extra special. Your high energy levels are best directed toward professional pursuits. Take time to unwind with close friends, and cherish a beautiful moment with your spouse that could become one of the best memories of your married life. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.