Aries: Some family members may behave jealously, which could irritate you. However, try to stay calm—losing your temper might worsen the situation. Sometimes, it's better to accept what can't be changed. Financial gains are likely today, especially through your children, bringing you great joy. Interestingly, someone around you looks up to you as a role model. So, act in a way that earns respect and admiration. Your love partner may surprise you with something special today, adding happiness to your day. Your energy and creativity will also help you make the most of opportunities that come your way. On the personal front, your life partner will be more caring and attentive than usual. Enjoying a late-night chat on your phone is fine—just don’t overdo it, as it could affect your health or routine. Remedy: To maintain good health, feed cows with black-and-white spots with food and fodder.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.