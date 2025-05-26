Aries: Don't stress about your health — a positive mindset acts like a strong shield against illness. A good attitude can easily overcome negativity. Today, you might receive financial support from your mother's side of the family — perhaps from your maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s a great day to draw attention without much effort. Your partner may go out of their way to make you feel special and happy. Taking bold decisions could lead to rewarding outcomes. You might come across an old item at home today, which could bring back memories and keep you busy cleaning or restoring it. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: Drink milk and curd to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.