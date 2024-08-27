Aries: Health can improve by spreading happiness to others. Be cautious with your finances today, as there's a risk of overspending or losing your wallet. Carelessness may lead to some losses. Your timely assistance could prevent someone from facing a difficult situation. Avoid disappointing your partner today, as it could lead to regret. Those involved in art and theatre may come across new opportunities to showcase their talents. It's not an ideal day for travelling. Allowing others to have more control over you than your partner might lead to a negative reaction. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home.

• Lucky Color: Brown

• Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM