Aries: Your health will remain in good shape today. Avoid investing in joint ventures or suspicious financial schemes. Support and affection from friends and family will keep your spirits high. However, your partner might be upset due to family-related issues. Talk to them calmly and try to ease their stress. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued. But don’t forget to take some time out for yourself—too much workload might leave you mentally exhausted. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue may unexpectedly resurface and lead to an argument. Handle the situation with care. Remedy: When positively placed, Rahu symbolises charity, creativity, and change. To improve your financial and social standing, look for creative ways to help others and give back to the community.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.