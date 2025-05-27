Aries: You may face occasional health issues due to stress or fatigue. It’s important to take complete rest to keep your nervous system in good condition. Try to control your habit of living in the moment and avoid overspending on fun and entertainment. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring happiness into your day. A romantic encounter might feel exciting but is unlikely to last long. On the work front, pending tasks and plans are likely to move towards completion. Although people close to you may seek your company today, you’ll prefer some time alone to find peace of mind. You may also feel that your life partner is giving more attention to their own family than to yours during a time of need. Remedy: Fixing copper nails on all four corners of your bed is believed to bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.