Aries: Your health will remain stable even with a busy schedule. Financial gains are likely, bringing you both comfort and peace of mind. Domestic matters may be a little unpredictable, but harmony will prevail. Any past complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship are set to fade away, making the day truly special. Students, however, may find themselves distracted by romantic thoughts, which could consume valuable time. Love life will feel enchanting, especially if your partner proves to be your greatest source of joy. Late-night conversations on your phone can be enjoyable, but remember to keep them balanced—overindulgence may lead to issues. Remedy: Plant white-flowered plants in your home and nurture them; doing so will bring greater happiness and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.