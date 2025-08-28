Aries: Your confidence and enthusiasm will be at their peak today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities may bring you mental peace and balance. Avoid unnecessary arguments at home and try to resolve differences amicably. A surprise message could brighten your mood and make your day special. While handling an important business deal, keep your emotions in check. In your free time, you may enjoy watching a web series on your phone. The evening looks promising, especially with your spouse, making it one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer water to a Shivling regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.