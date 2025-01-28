Aries: You will feel active and energetic throughout the day, with good health supporting you. There is a strong chance of receiving financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. However, your mood might be affected by concerns over your daughter's health. Show her love and care to boost her spirits, as emotional support can work wonders in her recovery. Travel might bring you closer to someone romantically. Avoid overestimating your ability to handle tasks alone—seeking help from others will be beneficial. An important and unexpected invitation may come your way. Married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.