Aries: Success in your past efforts will boost your confidence today. There are chances of earning money, but your aggressive attitude might affect your expected gains. Social events will be enjoyable, but avoid revealing personal secrets. You’ll feel the deep and soulful side of love today. The business connections you've recently built will prove valuable in the future. Any volunteer work you take up today will not only help others but also improve how you see yourself. Your spouse may surprise you with a special gift. Remedy: Make sweet rotis in a tandoor (clay oven) and distribute them to the needy to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.