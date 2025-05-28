Aries: Your biggest wish is likely to come true today. But try to stay calm—getting too excited might lead to some trouble. If you're a well-known or established businessperson of this zodiac sign, be very careful with your investments today. You may receive unexpected gifts or surprises from friends and relatives. Don't worry—like ice melts, your sadness will also fade away. However, new work or projects may not meet your expectations. Stay away from people who waste your time. Your spouse will be very supportive and willing to listen to your thoughts and feelings. Remedy: Keep a silver elephant idol at home to attract better financial luck.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.