Aries: Begin your day with yoga and meditation for sustained energy. Avoid illegal activities, especially tax evasion, to stay out of trouble. A good time for matrimonial alliances; cherish the bond with your beloved and go for a picnic. Career decisions taken independently will benefit you. If you’re married, kids may feel neglected—strive for balance. Married life looks promising. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother, keep it at home to improve financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.