Aries: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to strengthen both body and mind, especially for mental resilience. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. Family responsibilities need your immediate attention, as neglect could lead to problems. Sharing a candlelight meal with your partner will bring warmth to your relationship. However, work pressure may continue to occupy your mind, leaving little room for family and friends. Utilize your free time by engaging with younger members of the family—it will refresh you. If you have been yearning for your spouse’s affection, today promises to fulfill that desire. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats and manage your finances wisely.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.