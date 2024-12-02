Aries: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with good health supporting you. Avoid betting or gambling, as it could lead to financial losses. This is a favourable day for exchanging gifts with loved ones. Your bold decisions and actions will likely bring positive outcomes, and your competitive spirit will help you excel in any challenges. You'll also feel deeply grateful for your spouse, recognizing them as a true blessing in your life. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.