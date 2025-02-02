Aries: Avoid a high-calorie diet and stick to your exercise routine. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount on your mother or father's health. While this may strain your finances, it will strengthen your relationship with them. You'll forget your worries and enjoy quality time with your family. Your partner may seek more commitment, but be cautious about making promises you may struggle to keep. Those in foreign trade are likely to see positive outcomes today. You can also make the most of your skills at work. Be careful with your words when speaking to influential people. In your married life, you'll relive the joyful memories of courtship and romance. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your prayer space or family altar and worship it regularly to improve your business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.