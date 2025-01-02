Aries: It’s the perfect time to embrace spirituality, as it can be one of the most effective ways to combat mental stress. Practices like meditation and yoga can significantly boost your mental strength and resilience. While your financial situation appears stable today, it’s essential to avoid unnecessary expenses or overspending. Today, paying attention to and acting on others’ suggestions could prove valuable. However, the unpredictable behaviour of your partner might dampen your mood. Be cautious in partnership projects, as they could bring more complications than benefits, leaving you frustrated for trusting the wrong person. On a brighter note, your communication skills will stand out and leave a positive impression. However, your spouse's work commitments might take up much of their attention, leaving you feeling neglected. Remedy: Carry a scented handkerchief with you to enhance your love life and make it more memorable.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.