Aries: Don't let frustration take a toll on your health—dwelling on the past won't help. Try to relax as much as possible. Avoid overspending just to impress others. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others than for yourself. Your love life may bring sweet moments, but they might not last long. Today, you may set higher goals than usual, but don't be discouraged if results don't match your expectations. In your free time, you might watch a movie, only to feel later that it was a waste of time. Your spouse may be too occupied to give you attention today. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.