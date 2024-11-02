Aries: The loyalty and courage of your spouse may bring you joy today. Your efforts to save money could also see success, helping you set aside funds for the future. Try to stay focused and let go of any family tensions that might arise—challenging times often bring valuable lessons. Some may hear wedding bells, while others could experience a surge of romance, lifting spirits. Even with a busy day, you’ll likely carve out some personal time, perhaps for something creative, which could make for an especially memorable evening with your partner. Take extra care when driving today, as others’ actions may impact you. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, try having a meal while seated on a small wooden stool or chowki and without wearing any footwear.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.