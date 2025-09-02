Aries: Today is a wonderful day to do things that boost your confidence and make you feel good. Married individuals may face heavy expenses related to their children’s education. It’s best to avoid issues that could spark arguments with loved ones. There are chances of meeting someone interesting. With hard work and patience, you will achieve your goals. Some students of this zodiac sign might spend their time watching a movie on their laptop or TV. On the personal front, you may feel that the vows taken during your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: To improve your income, offer rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.