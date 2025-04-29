Aries: A hectic work schedule may make you irritable today. A neighbour might approach you for a loan — it's important to verify their trustworthiness before lending, as you could otherwise suffer financial loss. Family responsibilities may increase, adding mental pressure. On the bright side, romance will lift your spirits. Despite being busy, you'll remain energetic at work and may even finish your tasks ahead of schedule. In your free time, you'll finally get around to doing things you've long planned but couldn’t complete earlier. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with something special today. Remedy: Avoid using oil on Thursdays to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.