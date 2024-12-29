Aries: A smile is the best remedy for all your problems. Improved finances will make it easier to clear your long-standing dues and bills. Visiting a religious place or meeting a saintly person will bring you peace and comfort. Although you plan to go out with your partner today, unexpected work may disrupt your plans, potentially causing a heated argument. Your hard work will pay off at the workplace, and the day will turn out well. You’ll also manage to carve out some quality time for yourself. Your spouse will display their caring and loving side to you today. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m to 4:15 p.m.