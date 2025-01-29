Aries: Try to leave work early and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Avoid those who ask for temporary loans. Family responsibilities may increase, causing stress. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you. Focus on your job, and you will achieve success and recognition. Friends may visit your home today, but it’s best to avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes. Your partner’s laziness could disrupt some of your tasks. Remedy: Donate white-coloured clothes or fabrics to women to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.