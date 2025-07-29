Aries: Making a few changes to your appearance today will boost your looks and confidence. Any investment related to your home is likely to bring good returns. Try not to let family issues distract you—challenging times often teach us the most. Romantic emotions will be returned with equal warmth today. Your dedication and hard work will lead to success and recognition. A family member may want to spend time with you today. While you’ll agree, it could take up a good part of your day. Your spouse will shower you with love and appreciation, reminding you of the bond you share. Remedy: To bring happiness and positive energy to your family, distribute green sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.