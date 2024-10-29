Aries: Your health will stay strong, even on a busy day. You and your spouse can take time to discuss finances and plan for your future together. Avoid pushing your views onto friends and family, as this could create unnecessary tension. Be cautious about one-sided attractions, as they may bring disappointment today. Your dedication and hard work will earn you respect and support. You might find joy in spending the day reading a book alone—a relaxing way to recharge. However, watch out for spending, as it could lead to issues with your partner. Remedy: For a happy family life, consider establishing a Guru Yantra on a piece of gold or bronze and worship it daily.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: Before 3 pm.