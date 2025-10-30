Aries: Creative pursuits will keep you calm and balanced. Unexpected sources of income may arise. Family celebrations lighten your mood—get involved instead of standing aside. While love might not be as rewarding, stay positive; new relationship opportunities always come. Networking is strong, especially with international connections. Later, enjoy some alone time to recharge. Be cautious with marital expectations to avoid disappointment.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m