Aries: Avoid misusing personal relationships to meet your expectations, as it may upset your spouse. Today, with the support of a close friend, some businesspeople are likely to gain financial benefits, which could help resolve many of your problems. An enjoyable evening with relatives and friends is on the cards, bringing joy and warmth. A lovely message will make the day even more special. Those in creative professions may finally receive long-awaited recognition and fame. Some of you might undertake a long journey—though tiring, it will prove highly rewarding. Married couples can look forward to spending one of the most memorable days of their lives together. Remedy: Eat facing East for better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.