Aries: Social outings, parties, and leisure trips will keep your spirits high today. A parent may advise you on the importance of saving money—pay close attention, as this guidance could help you avoid future financial troubles. Maintain flexibility in family matters to preserve harmony at home. Support someone in their romantic journey by encouraging their confidence. A busy day lies ahead, with unfinished tasks keeping you engaged. Your charismatic and energetic nature will make you the centre of attention. Expect a wonderful day in your married life. Remedy: Wearing a silver ring may enhance positivity and bring success to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11:10 am to 2 pm.