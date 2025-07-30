Aries: Shake off the negativity that's holding you back and affecting your progress. You may step out with your spouse to buy some household essentials, but be cautious—it might put a strain on your finances. It's a good time to let go of any controlling behaviour within the family. Work together with your loved ones and share life’s highs and lows. A more cooperative and understanding approach will bring happiness to everyone. Keep your romantic matters low-key today. Businesspeople could have a lucky day, with the possibility of sudden gains or unexpected profits. A relative might drop in without prior notice, which could take up some of your time and attention. If you overlook small gestures your partner expects—like a favourite dish or a warm hug—they might feel hurt. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole garlic bulb and an onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.