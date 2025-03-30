Aries: Stop stressing over your health—it's a powerful shield against illness. Your positive mindset will always outweigh negativity. Take time to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for your future together. Children may demand your attention, but they also bring immense joy. You'll feel deeply connected to your partner today—it's a clear sign that love is alive and well! A journey for career advancement may come to fruition, but make sure to get your parents’ approval beforehand, or they may object later. Today offers plenty of time to bond with your spouse. Your partner will be overwhelmed by the love and attention you give. However, there’s a chance that the relationship might face challenges. Open communication is key to resolving issues before they escalate. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.