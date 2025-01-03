Aries: Take charge of the situation, and your anxiety will fade away. You'll realize it's as fleeting as a soap bubble, bursting with just a touch of courage. Investing in antiques and jewellery could lead to gains and prosperity. This is an excellent day to plan something fun and entertaining with friends. Work might take a backseat as you find joy, comfort, and bliss in spending time with your partner. However, some things may not go as planned today. On a brighter note, expect a delightful shift in your married life, adding a touch of romance. Consider honing your photography skills—you might capture some memorable moments to cherish. Remedy: Consuming Tulsi leaves regularly will benefit your health greatly.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.