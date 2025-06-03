Aries: Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. There could be some tension with family members, but try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Your life partner will be thinking about you a lot today. Take up activities that allow you to be creative. You might spend a lot of time resting at home, but by evening, you’ll realise how valuable time truly is. Though married life isn’t always full of romance, today promises to be especially romantic for you. Remedy: Share prasad from a Durga temple with those in need for a better family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.