Aries: Control your emotions, especially anger, to maintain peace of mind. You have the potential to earn money independently—all it takes is self-belief. Family members may not always meet your expectations, so instead of expecting them to follow your wishes, adapt your approach to take the lead. For some, a new romantic connection will lift your spirits and bring joy. At work, you may realize that someone you saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Your communication skills and professional abilities will stand out today. Married life will be particularly fulfilling. Remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family deity for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.