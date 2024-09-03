Aries: Be mindful of your words, as they could unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. Although you may spend a lot on a party with friends today, your finances will remain strong. There might be opportunities to attend social events, where you could meet influential people. A warm smile can make your partner's day brighter. It's a good day for business, with the potential for unexpected profits. Your sense of humour will be a great asset. Marriage will feel more wonderful than ever today. Remedy: Including cardamom (associated with Mercury) in your daily diet can boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.