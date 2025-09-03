Aries: Your chances of recovering from illness are strong, which may allow you to take part in a sports competition. An unexpected guest could visit today, and their presence might bring financial luck for you. Spending too much time at work could create tension in your domestic life. Remember to forgive your partner if any issue arises. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors home today, as it may not go well. In your free time, you’ll enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing fresh air, which will keep your mind calm and balanced throughout the day. However, you may feel stressed due to your spouse’s declining health. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight to a cowshed (goshala) for peace and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.