Aries: You will feel energetic today, but work pressure might leave you feeling irritable. Businesspeople of this zodiac sign are advised to avoid lending money to family members who have a history of not repaying. While relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, they might also seek your assistance in return. Be cautious about displaying your love excessively, as it could strain your relationship rather than strengthen it. You may find opportunities to finalize significant land deals and collaborate on entertainment projects. However, it’s better to keep your emotions to yourself today. Doubts about your partner's sincerity could create tension in your marital life in the days ahead. Remedy: Caring for sick or terminally ill individuals can bring positive energy and harmony to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 p.m.