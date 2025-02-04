Aries: You may find people around you making high demands—avoid overpromising and pushing yourself to exhaustion just to satisfy others. The savings you have accumulated over time may come in handy today, but the expenses might dampen your mood. News of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring joy, though the thought of parting with her may make you emotional. Focus on enjoying the present instead of worrying about the future. A third-party interference could create tensions in your romantic relationship, so be cautious. Keep personal and professional matters separate. Although you may wish to spend your free time caring for your mother, unexpected commitments might prevent you from doing so, which could trouble you. Your married life may require some personal space today. Remedy: Showing kindness and offering help to widows will contribute to your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.