Aries: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leaving you feeling a bit tense. However, there's no need for concern, as moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Financial matters are likely to improve today, and you may even gain some monetary benefits. Consider planning a short trip to a historical monument to give your children and family a refreshing break from routine life. Your charm will spread positivity and affection around you. Devote time to your spouse today by setting aside your work, surprising them with your attention. You might even receive an unexpected treat, enhancing your marital bliss. Additionally, be prepared to support a colleague if they face a sudden health issue. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal quantities of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry the bundle with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.