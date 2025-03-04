Aries: Your compassionate nature will bring you joyful moments today. However, those managing a business with close ones or relatives should stay vigilant to avoid financial losses. Be cautious of both friends and strangers. You may feel the absence of true love in your life, but don't worry—time brings change, and so will your romantic life. This is a great opportunity to build professional connections overseas. If you're travelling, ensure you have all essential documents. Taking your spouse on a romantic date today can strengthen your relationship. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring harmony to family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.