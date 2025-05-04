Aries: Today, your strong willpower will help you handle a tough situation. Stay calm while making emotional decisions. You'll come across several new financial offers—think carefully before committing to anything. A family member's behaviour might upset you, so it's better to have an open conversation with them. Love is in the air, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings—you might find romance blooming. Investing extra time in learning new skills or gaining knowledge will be highly beneficial for you. If you've been too busy lately, today you'll finally get some time to relax. For married individuals, this could be the most comforting and affectionate day of your relationship. Remedy: To bring happiness in the family, offer bundi and laddoo at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.