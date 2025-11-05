Aries: Quit coffee especially if you have heart conditions. Sudden inflow of funds will cover your bills and urgent expenses. Spend your free time with children, even if it takes effort. Lovers will show extra consideration for family feelings. Major professional gains as you complete important projects. Help others, but don’t intrude in unrelated matters. Romantic energies will be strong today. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and help children and pilgrims with them for enhanced health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.