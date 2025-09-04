Aries: Stay patient—your steady effort, along with practical thinking and understanding, will bring you success. Today is a good day to buy things that may increase in value. At home, situations may feel a bit unpredictable. Love will blur the line between dreams and reality, filling your day with joy. At work, you will feel appreciated and special. Be careful not to waste time on unimportant matters, as neglecting key tasks could harm you. Married life looks bright today—plan a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain family happiness, chant “Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha" 11 times during the day and evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.