Aries: Your health will remain good today, even if the day gets busy. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's best to return it now—delaying could lead to legal trouble. Try to balance your personal life with some charitable work. Doing good for others will bring you peace of mind, but make sure it doesn't affect your family life. A surprise romantic encounter is likely today. If you're taking a day off from work, don’t worry—everything will go smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you’ll be able to handle it easily when you're back. An unexpected trip may come up today, which could disrupt your plans to spend time with family. Still, there's a chance to reconnect emotionally with your spouse—you may find yourself falling in love with them all over again. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothes today may bring success in work or business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.